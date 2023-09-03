After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 132 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .560, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Robert will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Robert has gotten a hit in 88 of 127 games this year (69.3%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (27.6%).

He has homered in 26.0% of his games in 2023 (33 of 127), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.8% of his games this year, Robert has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 63 times this season (49.6%), including 16 games with multiple runs (12.6%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 65 .261 AVG .280 .317 OBP .331 .577 SLG .545 36 XBH 33 17 HR 18 35 RBI 36 63/14 K/BB 88/14 4 SB 13

Tigers Pitching Rankings