Korey Lee vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Korey Lee and the Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Tarik Skubal) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee is batting .053 with three walks.
- Once in seven games this year, Lee got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Lee has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.077
|AVG
|.000
|.200
|OBP
|.143
|.077
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Skubal (3-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.93, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
