On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (batting .091 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Carson Spiers

Carson Spiers TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 37 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .259.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 75th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Candelario has reached base via a hit in 79 games this season (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

In 20 games this year, he has homered (15.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (55 of 128), with two or more runs 14 times (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 48 .262 AVG .272 .351 OBP .351 .468 SLG .511 32 XBH 22 7 HR 10 28 RBI 29 55/25 K/BB 45/18 3 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings