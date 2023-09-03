Ian Happ vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ian Happ (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 28 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks while batting .244.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 107th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
- Happ has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (85 of 133), with at least two hits 28 times (21.1%).
- In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (11.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 42 games this season (31.6%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season (40.6%), including 14 multi-run games (10.5%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|67
|.242
|AVG
|.247
|.351
|OBP
|.371
|.419
|SLG
|.421
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|29
|69/39
|K/BB
|62/46
|5
|SB
|7
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 189 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Spiers will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
