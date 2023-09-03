On Sunday, Ian Happ (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Carson Spiers

Carson Spiers TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 28 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks while batting .244.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 107th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Happ has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (85 of 133), with at least two hits 28 times (21.1%).

In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (11.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 42 games this season (31.6%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season (40.6%), including 14 multi-run games (10.5%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 67 .242 AVG .247 .351 OBP .371 .419 SLG .421 23 XBH 25 9 HR 8 38 RBI 29 69/39 K/BB 62/46 5 SB 7

Reds Pitching Rankings