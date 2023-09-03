Elvis Andrus is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 30, when he went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .243 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 50 of 90 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (23.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (13.3%).

He has scored in 27.8% of his games this season (25 of 90), with two or more runs eight times (8.9%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .257 AVG .231 .314 OBP .298 .340 SLG .356 8 XBH 13 2 HR 3 18 RBI 18 30/11 K/BB 27/13 5 SB 6

