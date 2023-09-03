After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Tarik Skubal) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .275.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 69 of 96 games this season (71.9%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (24.0%).

He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 96), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 of 96 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 44 .288 AVG .259 .333 OBP .303 .434 SLG .458 15 XBH 17 7 HR 8 29 RBI 24 41/14 K/BB 38/11 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings