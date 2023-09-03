The Chicago Cubs (72-64) and Cincinnati Reds (71-67) do battle on Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (7-9) against the Reds and Carson Spiers.

Cubs vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.62 ERA) vs Spiers - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (7-9) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 5.62 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .274.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Taillon has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Jameson Taillon vs. Reds

The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .247 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.409) and 155 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Reds two times this season, allowing them to go 13-for-40 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI in 9 2/3 innings.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carson Spiers

Spiers will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.

