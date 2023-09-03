TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 163 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Chicago ranks 15th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 677 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Cubs rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.13 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.274 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Jameson Taillon (7-9) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Taillon has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Graham Ashcraft 9/1/2023 Reds L 3-2 Away Jose Cuas Lyon Richardson 9/2/2023 Reds L 2-1 Away Javier Assad Andrew Abbott 9/3/2023 Reds - Away Jameson Taillon Carson Spiers 9/4/2023 Giants - Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Hendricks - 9/6/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Wicks Tristan Beck 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Javier Assad Slade Cecconi 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen

