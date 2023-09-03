Cody Bellinger vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Carson Spiers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 128 hits and an OBP of .365 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Bellinger is batting .300 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 79 of 105 games this year (75.2%), including 37 multi-hit games (35.2%).
- He has gone deep in 20 games this season (19.0%), homering in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 47.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.
- In 55.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (18.1%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.317
|AVG
|.322
|.362
|OBP
|.368
|.558
|SLG
|.535
|26
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|41
|34/15
|K/BB
|35/16
|11
|SB
|8
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (189 total, 1.4 per game).
- Spiers will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
