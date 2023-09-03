The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Carson Spiers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Carson Spiers

Carson Spiers TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 128 hits and an OBP of .365 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Bellinger is batting .300 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 79 of 105 games this year (75.2%), including 37 multi-hit games (35.2%).

He has gone deep in 20 games this season (19.0%), homering in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 47.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.

In 55.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (18.1%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .317 AVG .322 .362 OBP .368 .558 SLG .535 26 XBH 20 11 HR 11 40 RBI 41 34/15 K/BB 35/16 11 SB 8

Reds Pitching Rankings