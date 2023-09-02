Yasmani Grandal vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Yasmani Grandal (.219 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .237 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.9% of his games this year (54 of 106), with more than one hit 20 times (18.9%).
- In eight games this year, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Grandal has an RBI in 23 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.7%.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|56
|.224
|AVG
|.247
|.290
|OBP
|.327
|.327
|SLG
|.363
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|32/11
|K/BB
|52/22
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
