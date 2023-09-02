The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) square off against the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) in college football action at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Buffalo?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wisconsin 32, Buffalo 19

Wisconsin 32, Buffalo 19 Wisconsin was the moneyline favorite 10 total times last season. They went 6-4 in those games.

The Badgers played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Last season, Buffalo won three out of the six games in which it was the underdog.

The Bulls did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +1350.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Badgers a 98.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (+28.5)



Buffalo (+28.5) Wisconsin's record against the spread last season was 6-7-0.

The Badgers covered every time (2-0) as a 28.5-point favorite or more last year.

Buffalo had seven wins in 13 games against the spread last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) Wisconsin played four games with more than 53.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

Wisconsin played in seven games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 53.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 1.3 more points per game (54.8) a season ago than this game's over/under of 53.5 points.

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.2 45.1 45.2 Implied Total AVG 28.8 30.4 27 ATS Record 6-7-0 4-3-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 4-3-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 3-3 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Buffalo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.3 55.1 57.4 Implied Total AVG 32.4 31 33.6 ATS Record 7-5-1 3-3-0 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 3-3-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 2-2 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-0 1-3

