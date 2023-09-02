The Chicago White Sox (53-82) and Detroit Tigers (61-74) clash on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Mike Clevinger (6-6) for the White Sox and Reese Olson (2-6) for the Tigers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (6-6, 3.32 ERA) vs Olson - DET (2-6, 5.10 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (6-6) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on one hit in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, a 2.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.229 in 18 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Clevinger will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made 18 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Mike Clevinger vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 531 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .233 for the campaign with 137 home runs, 24th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Tigers in one game, and they have gone 3-for-18 with a triple over five innings.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to his opponents.

Olson heads into the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Olson has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this game.

In two of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Reese Olson vs. White Sox

The opposing White Sox offense has a collective .241 batting average, and is 19th in the league with 1111 total hits and 25th in MLB play with 560 runs scored. They have the 24th-ranked slugging percentage (.391) and are 19th in all of MLB with 149 home runs.

Head-to-head against the White Sox this season, Olson has thrown five innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out six.

