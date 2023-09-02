Luis Robert and Spencer Torkelson are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (at 7:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Mike Clevinger Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Clevinger Stats

Mike Clevinger (6-6) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 19th start of the season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Clevinger has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Clevinger Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Aug. 27 7.0 1 1 1 10 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 5.0 6 4 4 4 4 at Cubs Aug. 16 7.0 3 0 0 7 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 6.0 3 1 1 6 3 at Guardians Aug. 4 5.0 8 4 3 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Robert has 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 28 walks and 71 RBI (132 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .272/.324/.560 slash line so far this season.

Robert will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .474 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 131 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 45 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .274/.338/.372 slash line on the year.

Benintendi has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 1 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 60 walks and 70 RBI (114 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .228/.315/.432 slash line so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 55 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .283/.345/.519 on the year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

