The Chicago White Sox (53-82) and the Detroit Tigers (61-74) will match up on Saturday, September 2 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Mike Clevinger getting the ball for the White Sox and Reese Olson taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at -110. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (6-6, 3.32 ERA) vs Olson - DET (2-6, 5.10 ERA)

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 21, or 53.8%, of those games.

The White Sox have gone 23-21 (winning 52.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Chicago has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 45, or 41.7%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 45 times in 108 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

