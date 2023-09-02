Saturday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (53-82) and the Detroit Tigers (61-74) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the White Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (6-6) to the mound, while Reese Olson (2-6) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread.

The White Sox have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 21 (53.8%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 23-21 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 560 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox's 4.88 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule