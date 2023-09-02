The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) and Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will battle in a matchup at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is TCU vs. Colorado?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: TCU 52, Colorado 11
  • TCU won 90.9% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (10-1).
  • The Horned Frogs played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
  • Last season, Colorado was the underdog 10 times and won one of those games.
  • The Buffaloes did not win as an underdog of +650 or more on the moneyline last season in seven games with those odds or longer.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Horned Frogs a 90.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: TCU (-20.5)
  • TCU beat the spread 10 times in 15 games last year.
  • The Horned Frogs covered every time (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or more last season.
  • Colorado won just twice against the spread last year.
  • The Buffaloes were winless ATS (0-7) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (63.5)
  • TCU played 10 games with more than 63.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.
  • TCU played in three games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 63.5 points.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 9.3 fewer points per game (54.2) a season ago than this matchup's total of 63.5 points.

Splits Tables

TCU

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 63.1 62 64
Implied Total AVG 36.1 36.3 35.9
ATS Record 10-4-1 5-2-0 5-2-1
Over/Under Record 9-6-0 5-2-0 4-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 5-1 5-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 1-0 2-1

Colorado

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.8 54.8 54.8
Implied Total AVG 39.1 38 40.2
ATS Record 2-10-0 2-4-0 0-6-0
Over/Under Record 9-3-0 3-3-0 6-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-9 1-4 0-5

