How to Watch the Rangers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Marcus Semien and Max Kepler will be among the stars on display when the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are seventh in MLB play with 185 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas' .453 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
- The Rangers' .266 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (739 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Rangers rank third in baseball with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Texas' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.232).
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 190 home runs.
- Minnesota is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.
- The Twins have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Minnesota has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 608 (4.5 per game).
- The Twins have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
- The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.3) among MLB offenses.
- Minnesota averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.
- Minnesota has the seventh-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.202 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Montgomery has 16 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Montgomery will look to build on a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).
- In five of his 26 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins' Dallas Keuchel (1-1) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing five hits to the Texas Rangers.
- He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.
- Keuchel has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|L 6-5
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Denyi Reyes
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
|9/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|J.P. France
|9/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Framber Valdez
|9/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Justin Verlander
|9/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Paul Blackburn
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|W 10-6
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Xzavion Curry
|8/29/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
|8/30/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/1/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Max Scherzer
|9/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Jon Gray
|9/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|9/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Gavin Williams
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|-
