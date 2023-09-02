The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .394, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 111th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 72.8% of his 125 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (38 of 125), with two or more RBI 16 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 59 times this year (47.2%), including 16 games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .299 AVG .262 .367 OBP .315 .422 SLG .365 19 XBH 18 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 35/21 K/BB 39/18 18 SB 15

