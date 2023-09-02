Nico Hoerner vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .394, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 111th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 72.8% of his 125 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (38 of 125), with two or more RBI 16 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 59 times this year (47.2%), including 16 games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.299
|AVG
|.262
|.367
|OBP
|.315
|.422
|SLG
|.365
|19
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|35/21
|K/BB
|39/18
|18
|SB
|15
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Abbott (8-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.35, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.