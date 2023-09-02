Nick Madrigal vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Nick Madrigal (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .271 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 60.8% of his games this season (45 of 74), Madrigal has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (20.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 74 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has driven home a run in 17 games this year (23.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (32.4%), including five multi-run games (6.8%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.270
|AVG
|.273
|.333
|OBP
|.316
|.374
|SLG
|.355
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|14
|11/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|4
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Abbott (8-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.35 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
