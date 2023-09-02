On Saturday, Nick Madrigal (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .271 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 60.8% of his games this season (45 of 74), Madrigal has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (20.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of 74 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has driven home a run in 17 games this year (23.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games.

He has scored in 24 games this year (32.4%), including five multi-run games (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .270 AVG .273 .333 OBP .316 .374 SLG .355 7 XBH 9 2 HR 0 9 RBI 14 11/5 K/BB 10/5 4 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings