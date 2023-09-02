Lenyn Sosa -- batting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is batting .191 with three doubles, five home runs and a walk.

Sosa has picked up a hit in 17 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

Sosa has had at least one RBI in 22.9% of his games this year (eight of 35), with more than one RBI three times (8.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 35 games so far this season.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .197 AVG .184 .197 OBP .200 .318 SLG .388 4 XBH 4 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 17/0 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings