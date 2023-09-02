On Saturday, Korey Lee (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Korey Lee? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Korey Lee At The Plate

Lee is batting .056 with three walks.

Lee produced a hit in one of six games so far this season.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Lee has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .083 AVG .000 .214 OBP .143 .083 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings