On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .094 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .259 with 37 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 78 of 127 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's homered in 19 of them (15.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has had an RBI in 41 games this season (32.3%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 42.5% of his games this season (54 of 127), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 14 .245 AVG .200 .333 OBP .255 .452 SLG .380 26 XBH 5 6 HR 2 24 RBI 8 43/18 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0

