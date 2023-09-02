Jeimer Candelario vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .094 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .259 with 37 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 78 of 127 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's homered in 19 of them (15.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has had an RBI in 41 games this season (32.3%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 42.5% of his games this season (54 of 127), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|14
|.245
|AVG
|.200
|.333
|OBP
|.255
|.452
|SLG
|.380
|26
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|8
|43/18
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 188 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Reds are sending Abbott (8-4) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.35 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
