The Utah State Aggies (0-0) will look to upset the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 25.5 points. An over/under of 45 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Iowa covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

Utah State covered four times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

The Aggies covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 25.5-point underdogs.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

