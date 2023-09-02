The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) play the Utah State Aggies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 23.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 43 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Iowa went 8-5-0 ATS last season.

The Hawkeyes were favored by 23.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Utah State covered four times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.

The Aggies covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big Ten +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

