The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) and the Utah State Aggies (0-0) square off at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

While Iowa ranked 11th-worst in the FBS in scoring offense with 17.7 points per game last season, it was a different story defensively, as it ranked second-best (13.3 points per game allowed). Utah State totaled 22.2 points per game on offense last season (104th in the FBS), and it ranked 105th defensively with 31.2 points allowed per game.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Utah State Key Statistics (2022)

Iowa Utah State 251.2 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.5 (84th) 270.8 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.2 (91st) 94.5 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.3 (60th) 156.7 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.2 (107th) 17 (54th) Turnovers (Rank) 27 (126th) 23 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Iowa Stats Leaders (2022)

Spencer Petras' previous season stat line: 1,725 passing yards (132.7 per game), 157-for-281 (55.9%), five touchdowns and five picks.

Last season, Kaleb Johnson rushed for 774 yards on 152 attempts (59.5 yards per game) and scored six times.

Leshon Williams ran for 413 yards on 117 carries (31.8 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

Sam LaPorta picked up 58 receptions for 656 yards and one touchdown last year. He was targeted 92 times, and averaged 50.5 yards per game.

Luke Lachey amassed 398 yards on 28 grabs with four touchdowns. He was targeted 44 times, and averaged 30.6 receiving yards per game.

Nico Ragaini's stat line last year: 388 receiving yards, 34 catches, one touchdown, on 60 targets.

Utah State Stats Leaders (2022)

Cooper Legas threw for 1,499 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in on the ground, accumulating two touchdowns while racking up 303 yards.

Calvin Tyler Jr. averaged 86.3 rushing yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns.

Last season Robert Briggs rushed for 353 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Brian Cobbs averaged 68.7 receiving yards and grabbed five receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Terrell Vaughn caught 57 passes last season on his way to 654 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Justin McGriff worked his way to four receiving touchdowns and 450 receiving yards (34.6 ypg) last season.

