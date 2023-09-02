Ian Happ and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds and Andrew Abbott on September 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is batting .246 with 28 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 104th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

Happ will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last games.

In 64.4% of his 132 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

In 15 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.4%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Happ has driven home a run in 42 games this year (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 54 of 132 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .242 AVG .251 .351 OBP .376 .419 SLG .428 23 XBH 25 9 HR 8 38 RBI 29 69/39 K/BB 61/46 5 SB 7

Reds Pitching Rankings