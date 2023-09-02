Ian Happ brings a 10-game hitting streak into the Chicago Cubs' (72-63) game against the Cincinnati Reds (70-67) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday, at Great American Ball Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-2) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (8-4) will take the ball for the Reds.

Cubs vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-4, 3.35 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

The Cubs' Assad (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.96 and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .220 in 24 games this season.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Assad has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has 10 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Javier Assad vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 646 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They are batting .247 for the campaign with 155 home runs, 18th in the league.

The Reds have gone 8-for-28 with four doubles and two RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (8-4) takes the mound first for the Reds in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.35 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.

Abbott has recorded eight quality starts this season.

Abbott will look to pick up his 13th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 16 outings this season.

Andrew Abbott vs. Cubs

He will match up with a Cubs offense that ranks 13th in the league with 1153 total hits (on a .252 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .416 (15th in the league) with 162 total home runs (14th in MLB action).

In 3 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Abbott has a 10.8 ERA and a 2.4 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .385.

