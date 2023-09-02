Cody Bellinger vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .310 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and 16 RBI in his past 10 games, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 127 hits and an OBP of .366, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 78 of 104 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games this year, and 5% of his plate appearances.
- In 50 games this season (48.1%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 55.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.3%.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.317
|AVG
|.323
|.362
|OBP
|.370
|.558
|SLG
|.540
|26
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|41
|34/15
|K/BB
|33/16
|11
|SB
|8
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.35 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
