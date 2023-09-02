Christopher Morel vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.138 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 59.8% of his 87 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In 21.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (41.4%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (17.2%).
- He has scored in 40 games this season (46.0%), including eight multi-run games (9.2%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.245
|AVG
|.245
|.292
|OBP
|.328
|.471
|SLG
|.490
|16
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|23
|60/11
|K/BB
|54/17
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Abbott (8-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
