The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 131 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .338.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 127th in slugging.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 91 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.

He has gone deep in 4.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 122), and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (27.0%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (4.9%).

He has scored in 50 games this season (41.0%), including 11 multi-run games (9.0%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 63 .290 AVG .261 .359 OBP .320 .403 SLG .346 19 XBH 17 3 HR 2 16 RBI 24 42/24 K/BB 35/21 7 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings