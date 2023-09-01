Friday, Trayce Thompson and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 28, when he went 0-for-1 against the Orioles.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .160 with a double, six home runs and 18 walks.

Thompson has gotten a hit in 12 of 50 games this year (24%), including three multi-hit games (6%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

Thompson has had at least one RBI in 12% of his games this season (six of 50), with two or more RBI four times (8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 50 games (24%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 .143 AVG .176 .250 OBP .222 .400 SLG .176 3 XBH 0 3 HR 0 9 RBI 0 17/5 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings