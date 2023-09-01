Tim Anderson vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-6 with a triple and two RBI against the Orioles.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, a home run and 22 walks.
- Anderson has recorded a hit in 60 of 100 games this year (60%), including 29 multi-hit games (29%).
- He has gone deep in one of 100 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 22 games this season (22%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|.235
|AVG
|.244
|.269
|OBP
|.294
|.299
|SLG
|.294
|9
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|12
|50/7
|K/BB
|52/15
|3
|SB
|9
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez will look to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Tigers, his 21st of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.