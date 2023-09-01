Seiya Suzuki vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .263.
- Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 65.1% of his games this season (71 of 109), with at least two hits 28 times (25.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (32.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (9.2%).
- He has scored in 44.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|59
|.223
|AVG
|.297
|.302
|OBP
|.365
|.340
|SLG
|.507
|12
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|26
|49/20
|K/BB
|59/26
|2
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 26th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.73), 46th in WHIP (1.372), and 47th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
