The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .263.
  • Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 65.1% of his games this season (71 of 109), with at least two hits 28 times (25.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (32.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (9.2%).
  • He has scored in 44.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

Other Cubs Players vs the Reds

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 59
.223 AVG .297
.302 OBP .365
.340 SLG .507
12 XBH 26
5 HR 8
22 RBI 26
49/20 K/BB 59/26
2 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 26th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.73), 46th in WHIP (1.372), and 47th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
