How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.

If you're looking to put money on a game matchup today but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Searching for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games to Bet on Today

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT, BSFL (Watch on Fubo)

MNMT, BSFL (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Magic (-7.5)

Magic (-7.5) Magic Moneyline: -300

-300 Wizards Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 237.5

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Rockets (-3.5)

Rockets (-3.5) Rockets Moneyline: -155

-155 Pacers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 237.5

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: BSSW, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo)

BSSW, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Jazz (-2.5)

Jazz (-2.5) Jazz Moneyline: -145

-145 Spurs Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 242.5

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Minnesota (-3.5)

Minnesota (-3.5) Minnesota Moneyline: -175

-175 Bowling Green Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 39.5

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: BSOK, BSN (Watch on Fubo)

BSOK, BSN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Thunder (-3.5)

Thunder (-3.5) Thunder Moneyline: -160

-160 Timberwolves Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 225.5

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: BSNO, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

BSNO, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-4.5)

Pelicans (-4.5) Pelicans Moneyline: -190

-190 Grizzlies Moneyline: +155

+155 Total: 229.5

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA (Watch on Fubo)

ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Kings (-7.5)

Kings (-7.5) Kings Moneyline: -300

-300 Trail Blazers Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 236.5

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bulls (-1.5)

Bulls (-1.5) Bulls Moneyline: -120

-120 Hawks Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 234.5

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Clippers (-10.5)

Clippers (-10.5) Clippers Moneyline: -650

-650 Hornets Moneyline: +450

+450 Total: 228.5

Kansas Jayhawks vs. UNLV Rebels

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UNLV (-13.5)

UNLV (-13.5) UNLV Moneyline: -500

-500 Kansas Moneyline: +375

+375 Total: 67.5

