How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest.
Games to Bet on Today
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)
- Bucks Moneyline: -165
- Knicks Moneyline: +140
- Total: 241.5
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Celtics (-2.5)
- Celtics Moneyline: -150
- Lakers Moneyline: +125
- Total: 234.5
Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-6)
- 49ers Moneyline: -275
- Ravens Moneyline: +220
- Total: 46.5
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Heat (-2.5)
- Heat Moneyline: -150
- 76ers Moneyline: +125
- Total: 226.5
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-6.5)
- Nuggets Moneyline: -275
- Warriors Moneyline: +220
- Total: 233.5
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)
- Chiefs Moneyline: -600
- Raiders Moneyline: +425
- Total: 40.5
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Eagles (-13.5)
- Eagles Moneyline: -900
- Giants Moneyline: +600
- Total: 43
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Suns (-4.5)
- Suns Moneyline: -185
- Mavericks Moneyline: +150
- Total: 237.5
