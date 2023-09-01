Iowa BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.
If you're wanting to put money on a game matchup today but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.
Games to Bet on Today
Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Itta Bena, Mississippi
- TV Channel: YouTube
- Spread Favorite: Mississippi Valley State (-8.5)
- Total: 132.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. Southern Jaguars
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV Channel:
- Spread Favorite: Southern (-6.5)
- Total: 143.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bulls (-6.5)
- Bulls Moneyline: -250
- Hornets Moneyline: +200
- Total: 215.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Texas Southern Tigers vs. Grambling Tigers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Grambling, Louisiana
- TV Channel:
- Spread Favorite: Grambling (-1.5)
- Total: 132.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN+,BSSW,BSN,BSWIX (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Stars (-145)
- Moneyline Underdog: Wild (+120)
- Total: 6
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. New Orleans Privateers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: New Orleans (-2.5)
- Total: 144.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Incarnate Word Cardinals vs. Lamar Cardinals
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Beaumont, Texas
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Lamar (-7.5)
- Total: 157.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN+,MSG (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-145)
- Moneyline Underdog: Canucks (+120)
- Total: 6.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT, BSOK (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Thunder (-11.5)
- Thunder Moneyline: -650
- Wizards Moneyline: +475
- Total: 246.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN+,NBCS-PH,SportsNet PT (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-125)
- Moneyline Underdog: Flyers (+105)
- Total: 6
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.