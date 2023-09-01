Iowa BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.
Wanting to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the game. It's that simple.
Games to Bet on Today
UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Evansville Purple Aces
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Evansville, Indiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Evansville (-7.5)
- Evansville Moneyline: -300
- UT Martin Moneyline: +240
- Total: 160.5
Morgan State Bears vs. Campbell Fighting Camels
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FloHoops
- Spread Favorite: Campbell (-8.5)
- Campbell Moneyline: -400
- Morgan State Moneyline: +310
- Total: 137.5
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Chicago State Cougars
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Chicago State (-3.5)
- Chicago State Moneyline: -165
- UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline: +140
- Total: 144.5
Maine Black Bears vs. UCF Knights
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: UCF (-15.5)
- UCF Moneyline: -1600
- Maine Moneyline: +900
- Total: 136.5
Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Michigan State Spartans
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- TV Channel: BTN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Michigan State (-16.5)
- Michigan State Moneyline: -1600
- Oakland Moneyline: +900
- Total: 137.5
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Old Dominion (-4.5)
- Old Dominion Moneyline: -200
- Western Kentucky Moneyline: +165
- Total: 48.5
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: BSIN, BSSC (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Clippers (-3.5)
- Clippers Moneyline: -175
- Pacers Moneyline: +145
- Total: 247.5
Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ, YES (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Nets (-3.5)
- Nets Moneyline: -165
- Jazz Moneyline: +140
- Total: 234.5
Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: BSN,BSWI,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-115)
- Moneyline Underdog: Wild (-105)
- Total: 6
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Charleston, South Carolina
- TV Channel: FloHoops
- Spread Favorite: Charleston (SC) (-15.5)
- Charleston (SC) Moneyline: -1600
- Coastal Carolina Moneyline: +900
- Total: 156.5
