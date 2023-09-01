Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games to Bet on Today

CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Spread Favorite: Hawaii (-7.5)

Hawaii (-7.5) Hawaii Moneyline: -350

-350 CSU Fullerton Moneyline: +275

+275 Total: 132.5

Morehead State Eagles vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Southeast Missouri State (-9.5)

Southeast Missouri State (-9.5) Total: 144.5

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California TV Channel: ESPN+,BSSC,BSSD (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSSC,BSSD (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Oilers (-225)

Oilers (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Ducks (+180)

Ducks (+180) Total: 6.5

Washington State Cougars vs. Colorado Buffaloes

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)

Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Colorado (-8.5)

Colorado (-8.5) Total: 142.5

Robert Morris Colonials vs. Green Bay Phoenix

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Green Bay (-3.5)

Green Bay (-3.5) Total: 137.5

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Lindenwood Lions

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Lindenwood (-1.5)

Lindenwood (-1.5) Total: 139.5

San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: 49ers (-14)

49ers (-14) 49ers Moneyline: -1000

-1000 Commanders Moneyline: +650

+650 Total: 49.5

UMKC Kangaroos vs. Saint Thomas Tommies

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota TV Channel: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Spread Favorite: St. Thomas (-7.5)

St. Thomas (-7.5) Total: 132.5

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. California Golden Bears

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)

Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Cal (-3.5)

Cal (-3.5) Total: 148.5

Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3.5)

Ravens (-3.5) Ravens Moneyline: -175

-175 Dolphins Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 46.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.