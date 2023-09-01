On Friday, Elvis Andrus (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 50 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.3% of his games this season, Andrus has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (27.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .257 AVG .231 .314 OBP .298 .340 SLG .356 8 XBH 13 2 HR 3 18 RBI 18 30/11 K/BB 27/13 5 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings