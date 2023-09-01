The Chicago Cubs (71-62) and Cincinnati Reds (69-66) square off in the first of a four-game series on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 1:10 PM ET. The Cubs are coming off a series victory over the Brewers, and the Reds a series loss to the Giants.

The Cubs will look to Jordan Wicks (1-0) versus the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (7-8).

Cubs vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (7-8, 4.73 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks

Wicks will get the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.

He has an ERA of 1.80, a batting average against of .118 and 16.2 strikeouts per nine innings in one games this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 25 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.

Ashcraft is looking for his seventh straight quality start.

Ashcraft will try to prolong a 12-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

In two of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

The 25-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.73), 46th in WHIP (1.372), and 47th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Cubs

He will face off against a Cubs offense that is hitting .253 as a unit (13th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .415 (15th in the league) with 158 total home runs (15th in MLB action).

Ashcraft has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP against the Cubs this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .263 batting average over one appearance.

