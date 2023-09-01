Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will try to get to Lyon Richardson when he takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 14th in MLB action with 161 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago's .416 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Chicago scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (674 total, five per game).

The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 average in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Cuas (3-0) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start this season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers without surrendering a hit.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Graham Ashcraft 9/1/2023 Reds - Away Jose Cuas Lyon Richardson 9/2/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Andrew Abbott 9/3/2023 Reds - Away Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 9/4/2023 Giants - Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Hendricks - 9/6/2023 Giants - Home - -

