Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds face Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park on Friday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (-110). The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the total, the Cubs and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers. Chicago's past three games have finished below the point total, and the average total during that span was 7.5.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (45.8%) in those games.

Chicago has entered 59 games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 27-32 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of its 133 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-31 34-31 30-29 41-33 48-42 23-20

