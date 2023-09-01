Jose Cuas starts for the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Great American Ball Park against Nick Martini and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

The favored Cubs have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +100. The total for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

Cubs vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -120 +100 10 -105 -115 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Chicago's past four contests has been 8, a stretch during which the Cubs and their opponents have finished under each time.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 59.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (41-28).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Chicago has gone 35-21 (62.5%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Chicago has played in 134 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-60-4).

The Cubs are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-31 35-31 31-29 41-33 49-42 23-20

