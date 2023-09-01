Christopher Morel vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christopher Morel -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 130 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on September 1 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 51 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In 22.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 42.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 85 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.245
|AVG
|.247
|.292
|OBP
|.331
|.471
|SLG
|.500
|16
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|23
|60/11
|K/BB
|53/17
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 26th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.73), 46th in WHIP (1.372), and 47th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
