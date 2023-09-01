Christopher Morel -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 130 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on September 1 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

Morel has picked up a hit in 51 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

In 22.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 42.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 40 of 85 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cubs Players vs the Reds

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .245 AVG .247 .292 OBP .331 .471 SLG .500 16 XBH 18 9 HR 10 36 RBI 23 60/11 K/BB 53/17 3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings