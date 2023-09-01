Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 129 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .335.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 125th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

Benintendi has had a hit in 90 of 121 games this season (74.4%), including multiple hits 33 times (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 121), and 1% of his trips to the dish.

Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 26.4% of his games this year (32 of 121), with more than one RBI six times (5.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.3% of his games this year (50 of 121), with two or more runs 11 times (9.1%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 63 .284 AVG .261 .352 OBP .320 .394 SLG .346 18 XBH 17 3 HR 2 15 RBI 24 41/23 K/BB 35/21 7 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings