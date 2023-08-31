Utah vs. Florida Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Thursday, August 31
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Thursday, August 31, when the Utah Utes and Florida Gators match up at 8:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Utes. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Utah vs. Florida Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Utah (-4.5)
|Over (44)
|Utah 35 Florida 23
Utah Betting Info (2022)
- The Utes have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Utes won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- As 4.5-point or greater favorites last season, Utah went 7-1.
- A total of eight of Utes games last season hit the over.
- The point total average for Utah games last season was 57.8, 13.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Florida Betting Info (2022)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Gators.
- The Gators covered seven times in 13 games with a spread last season.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 4.5 points or more, Florida went 3-1 last year.
- Last year, seven Gators games hit the over.
- The average total for Florida's games last season was 56.8 points, 12.8 more than this game's over/under.
Utes vs. Gators 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Utah
|38.6
|21.4
|46.7
|16.5
|47
|24
|Florida
|29.5
|28.8
|32.1
|23.6
|34
|34.5
