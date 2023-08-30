Yasmani Grandal vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while hitting .235.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 51.0% of his games this season (53 of 104), with multiple hits 19 times (18.3%).
- He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 104), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has driven in a run in 23 games this season (22.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.8%.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|55
|.226
|AVG
|.242
|.292
|OBP
|.321
|.329
|SLG
|.360
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|32/11
|K/BB
|52/21
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 28th of the season. He is 13-7 with a 4.89 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went eight innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.89), 44th in WHIP (1.320), and 43rd in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
