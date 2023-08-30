Wednesday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (83-49) and the Chicago White Sox (52-81) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Orioles taking home the win. Game time is at 1:05 PM on August 30.

The Orioles will look to Kyle Gibson (13-7) against the White Sox and Dylan Cease (5-7).

White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The White Sox have come away with 29 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious five times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (548 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule