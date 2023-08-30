Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .703 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .265 with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks.

Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (71 of 108), with at least two hits 28 times (25.9%).

He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 35 games this year (32.4%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (48 of 108), with two or more runs eight times (7.4%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 59 .227 AVG .297 .306 OBP .365 .346 SLG .507 12 XBH 26 5 HR 8 22 RBI 26 49/20 K/BB 59/26 2 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings