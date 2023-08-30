Nico Hoerner vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Nico Hoerner (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.395) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
- Hoerner has recorded a hit in 89 of 122 games this season (73.0%), including 41 multi-hit games (33.6%).
- In 7.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this year (45.9%), including 16 multi-run games (13.1%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|.297
|AVG
|.261
|.364
|OBP
|.311
|.421
|SLG
|.367
|19
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|35/21
|K/BB
|39/16
|18
|SB
|14
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .176 batting average against him.
